[Actual Play] Keep on the Borderlands XIII; Interlude

And so it was that while the preparations were made for the assault against the Hobgoblins, it was father Bell, the magician Diggory Class, the knave Isidoro and a newcomer, a wandering holy man by the name of Procopis, who endaevoured to set out and gain some fortune and glory in the meantime. By dawn’s light they set out on their horses, and made for Law’s End and the Necropolis. They purchased some supplies, torches and silk rope, and departed thus, with two fighting men in tow.



A hard day’s riding saw them arrive at Law’s end by evening, and by morning, they made their way down into the limestone caves, and entered the Necropolis. They ventured further south, and in the banquet halls once occupied by Nuromen and his wretched brood they encountered the staggering corpse of a bandit, still bearing the mortal wounds that had once felled him. Father Bell invoked the holy power of the Lords of Law, and with it drove away the abomination, to have it hacked down by the swords of the Second sons.



They ventured further south, and there, they found a great garden with an ornate fountain, overgrown with alien vegetation, sometimes of an almost half-animal aspect. As they searched the gardens they encountered two scarlet beetles the size of terriers, and engaged them, wary of their razor sharp mandibles. Though formidable, their chitenous jaws could not pierce enchanted steel, and they were thus unmade. Diggory sipped the sweet water from the fountain, and took one of the strange, unnerving fruits that grew and placed it in his pack. They moved to the east, and there ascended a stairs and found the hallway terminated in a seemingly blank wall.



Taking their breath, they searched and found a panel concealed in the ornate workings, and therein a switch to allow egress into a hidden chamber beyond. They listened at the door, checked for traps, and ventured on, arriving in a grand chamber, decorated with all manner of tapestries, clad in rotting timbers of exquisite rarity, and dominated by a great canopied bed, occupied by the skeletons of a woman and girl in rotting finery. After smashing the skeleton of the woman, fearful of the necropolis’s restless inhabitants, they took from the girl’s bony grasp a bracelet engraved with the name ‘Anthea’ as well as a set of ornate perfume bottles and a delicate silver doll of great craftsmanship. Pocketing the trinkets, they warily examined the tapestries of the brutal Nuroman and his foundation of Law’s Edge, and glanced speculatively at the image of him prostrating himself before a pale-skinned beauty.



They moving back to the garden, they investigated the empty western chamber, and found there too a passage leading to a blank wall. As they searched it for traps, from the darkness, a Stirge struck Father Bell in the face, and pierced his cheek, and drained his vitals before they struck it from him and smote it down. Procopis placed the staff of healing on his wounds, and as he raised it, all signs of injury had passed. Warily, the party discovered a second passageway into the gardens of Nuroman, and thus continued to the West.



Now they went down great circling stairways, leading hundreds of feet down into the earth. When they had descended 110 feet, a puddle of green slime fell upon one of the mercenaries, and with alacrity, they cut him out of his banded mail, saving him, but leaving it a ruined mess. With fire, they expunged the wretched thing, and, after eyeing the now naked mercenary, decided to make a hasty retreat.



They had moved halfway through the great hall in the centre when among the dead, two skeletons arose, bearing rusted blades, and rushed amid them, striking before they could be stopped. One of the second sons moaned in pain as the blade cut him across the breast, but he survived. Holy power drove the things back, and as they fled chittering into the darkness, the party beat for the exit.



By the exit, they found atop the limestone shaft 4 goblins eyeing them maliciously. They gave them no time to response, but smote them with the Sleep Spell, and soon the goblins were unmade. They climbed up, and cut their throats, and threw them down the shaft to break on the rocks below like melons, and then broke their fast and slept. By night they encountered 3 hungry Gnolls of the Ashvag Pride, and though Isidoro shouted the alarm, the Gnolls wished only for food and were not overly hostile, as they had been travelling for days without adequate rations. They directed them to the Goblins in the pit, and left them to gorge on goblin meat, and bade farewell in the morning, uneasily.



On their ride back to town, they came upon giant rats unawares, and rode over them, splattering them across the finely carved elven cobblestones, and made the Keep by eveningfall. In the morning, father Bell called upon the powers of the Lords of Law to reveal to him the magics of their bounty, and they found the doll to be enchanted. With the help of the elven sage, it was found it could be made to dance if placed on the ground and its command word be spoken. The kept the bracelet, but the perfume and the doll they sold to the jeweler and the trader, and kept the gold. Diggory once again started experimenting on the rats he had captured, and found the fruit was sweet, but caused them to die from violent convulsions, and as such he potted the seeds, hoping that from them, new and terrible fruits could be hatched.



And for Isidoro the Rogue, he found that the experiences had honed his knowledge, and cunning, and was then much more formidable then he had been before. And for the rest they had whetted their appetite, and quenched their bloodlust, and the assault on the Hobgoblins was now imminent, and they prayed they would be strong enough to prevail.





The Tally

2 skeletons

1 Stirge

1 Zombie

1 Green Slime

2 Firebeetles

4 Goblins

The Price

[A] Otso (MU 1, 3 hp) – Slain by Treachery

[B] Hardroc Sansaxe (Dwr 1, 4 hp) – Died on his feet against the Goblin Foe

[C] Buddy (Fm 1, 6 hp) – Died in the rearguard against Kobold treachery

[D] Valen (Thf 1, 2 hp) – Felled by Kobold arrow in the Battle of the Warrens

[C] Brother Buddy (Clr 1, 3 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s spearthrust

[E] Quinton RumbleBreeches (Hal 1, 6 hp) – Felled by a bandit’s arrow

[B] Sazar Thistleborne (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Ripped apart by a Mountain Lion in the Perilous forest

[C] Brother Buddy Jr. (Clr 1, 4 hp) – Drained of life by monstrous Stirges

[F] Hardy the Dwarf (Dwr 1, 6 hp) – Clubbed to death by Ogre

[B] Zed Fauxgivvin (Hal 1, 4 hp) – Fell to a hobgoblin sword, but he did not go alone

[G] Colemeier Stonesaw (Dwr 1, 8 hp) – Fell to hobgoblin sowrds

[E] Father Kane (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Fell to Hobgoblin swords

[H] Ludwig Andros (MU 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[I] Derek de Chitsville (Ftr 1, 8 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[J] Vinnie Jones (Ftr 1, 10 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[K] Johhny Longfingers (Thf 1, 4 hp) – Charmed and eaten by Harpies

[L] Vitus the Southron (Ftr 1, 9 hp) – Eaten by Harpies

[I] Father Theodore (Clr 1, 6 hp) – Struck down by skeletons







