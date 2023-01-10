And may be downloaded here. The best collection of OSR adventures this year, and indeed all years. 250 pages of content. Free, with any donations donated to National Fibromyalgia Association. Yes, on Itch.io!
We are still figuring out what the situation is going to be on Drivethru with the coming OGL changes but I am sure there will be some sort of resolution possible. If you are nervous, be sure to snag a copy of No Artpunk I, as well as a copy of Palace of Unquiet Repose and all of the other titles of the Merciless Merchants!
Thank you all for an excellent contest. And expect a proposal for No Artpunk III soon, along with some conditions for submission. Getting everything in the same format was a herculean endaevour 😛 And thank you all for reading, submitting, commenting, downloading and playing.
Long live the eternal, bountiful, vibrant and superlative TRVSR.
Update: Minor problems with the link, fixing it now.
Second update: It should be published now!
Third update: 7 hours in, 134 downloads, not bad at all! A warm thanks to everyone who donated.
Fourth update: 204 downloads, very generous donations coming in. Thank you all. I hope it will serve you well.
5th update: 16 hours in, 344 downloads, 500,- in donations, niiiiccccee.
6th update: 540 downloads. I’m not sure how much a Silver bestseller represents but we may have beaten out NAP I in a single day. Saline levels in the usual places are reaching critical levels. Reddit pleasantly endorses the release, with some very nice supportive takes from people that do not always agree with me but can see the merit in the project. Excellent, and more power to you. This hobby deserves no less.
[Hype] No Artpunk II is out!
17 thoughts on "[Hype] No Artpunk II is out!"
Woohoo! Will download later tonight 😀
Allan.
Nice to see you aren’t trapped in DriveThrough if things go poorly, and looking forward to NAP III!
Huzzah!
So…haha, funny story…my adventure might be a bit “iffy” with regard to the OGL (the original, 1.0, OGL) as it makes use of the terms “displacer beast,” “githyanki,” “githzerai,” “mind flayer,” “illithid,” and “dungeon master,” all of which are explicitly listed as product identity under the terms of the OGL.
[oh, yeah: “Tenser’s transformation” would be forbidden material as a spell containing a proper name]
The good news is I’M not in violation of the terms of the OGL as I didn’t include a copy of the OGL in my adventure. Pretty sure using the terms by themselves constitute “free use” (as a defense against copyright infringement) as I’m not ‘porting monster/spell entries wholesale or describing how they function or are used.
However, if you slap an OGL on the NAP2 book as a WHOLE, the inclusion of these terms WOULD constitute a violation of the licensing agreement, thus rendering the entire agreement null and void (sections 7 and 13 of the OGL 1.0A).
SO, if that’s your plan (i.e. to submit the whole book to DriveThru under terms of the OGL) those terms will need to be edited to make them OGL-compliant: I can resubmit the PDF with the changes, or you’re welcome to edit the terms as you like; I’d suggest exchanging them for “phase tiger” (thanks Dan Proctor), “githy,” “githzee,”, “thought skinner,” “thought skinner,” and “referee.” With regard to the spell, just drop the name “Tenser.”
Apologies for being a headache/asshole.
I’m happy its out too Becker, don’t worry too much. I’ll make sure its compliant if anything goes wrong.
Once the OGL 1.1 hits, the people involved in this project will be dragged off in CHAINS to work in the WotC Dice Mining Company, mining pure strain Artpunk.
It is a developing story, but Artpunk might seem positively cuddly when compared to OGL 1.1. Everyone could be rewriting their material for Worlds Without Number.
If it becomes absolutely impossible to do games in retroclones I will have to finish my trilogy in either Lotfp or ACKs. Hardly a death sentence.
Delighted to see this; swiftly purchased. I think a few might be inspired to produce their own top 10 lists. In no
particular order, and with the proviso I need to have studied it, for OSR:
1. No Artpunk 1
2. Thulian Echoes
3. Peril in Olden Wood (edging out The Beast that Waits as an area with secrets. and the Blackapple Brugh and Hideous Daylight for “dark fairytale”)
4. Vaults of Volokarnos (from Echoes from Fomalhaut)
5. Blood Moon Rising
6. Pod Caverns of the Sinister Shroom
7. Baklin, Jewel of the Sea
8. Gatehouse on Cormac’s Crag (or The Saint of Bruckstadt or Gunderholfen)
And the two that you couldn’t pick:
9. The Red Prophet Rises
10. Palace of Unquiet Repose
Some new names in there, I’ll keep my eyes pealed. And my thanks for your high praise.
Are the tags in itch automatically generated? Or are you Trolling the Art-Punk people 😉
Glad to donate,
Fight On!
I thought it only fair that an innocent Artpunkman searching for a nice collection of adventures should have the chance to peruse this one.
I’m not a copyright lawyer, etc, etc but I think you’re actually in the window, just publish this sucker before January 13th and you’re okay.
Also HYPE
I’ll shoot an email to Aaron.
Got it. Thanks Prince, for all your heavy lifting.
Canvassing for advice:
I’ve got both Volumes but haven’t read through all the entries yet.
If you were going to run one of these adventures for a small group of players — some of whom have never played an RPG before — at, say, mid-level, which would you recommend? It might only ever be one session, maybe two or three.
Thanks for any help.
Glad you enjoyed!
A toss up between Alchemystyk Hoosegow and Caught in the Web of Past and Present.
LikeLike
Downloaded and looking through the entries now. Looks good!
