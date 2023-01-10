[Hype] No Artpunk II is out!

And may be downloaded here. The best collection of OSR adventures this year, and indeed all years. 250 pages of content. Free, with any donations donated to National Fibromyalgia Association. Yes, on Itch.io!



We are still figuring out what the situation is going to be on Drivethru with the coming OGL changes but I am sure there will be some sort of resolution possible. If you are nervous, be sure to snag a copy of No Artpunk I, as well as a copy of Palace of Unquiet Repose and all of the other titles of the Merciless Merchants!



Thank you all for an excellent contest. And expect a proposal for No Artpunk III soon, along with some conditions for submission. Getting everything in the same format was a herculean endaevour 😛 And thank you all for reading, submitting, commenting, downloading and playing.



Long live the eternal, bountiful, vibrant and superlative TRVSR.



Update: Minor problems with the link, fixing it now.



Second update: It should be published now!



Third update: 7 hours in, 134 downloads, not bad at all! A warm thanks to everyone who donated.



Fourth update: 204 downloads, very generous donations coming in. Thank you all. I hope it will serve you well.



5th update: 16 hours in, 344 downloads, 500,- in donations, niiiiccccee.



6th update: 540 downloads. I’m not sure how much a Silver bestseller represents but we may have beaten out NAP I in a single day. Saline levels in the usual places are reaching critical levels. Reddit pleasantly endorses the release, with some very nice supportive takes from people that do not always agree with me but can see the merit in the project. Excellent, and more power to you. This hobby deserves no less.



