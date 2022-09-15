The No-Artpunk Cometh!

Midnight on a sacred place. Watched benignly by weathered statues of TSR employees, the gathered multitudes huddle uneasily around a pile of vornheim, mork borg one-page dungeons, Troika backgrounds and Knave pamphlets. There is restless muttering and they tremble with the cold.

“Nothing. Just some bad art a fruity kid drew on a pamphlet. Didn’t even have no playtesting to it. You?”

“Five pages with 15 sentences total. Half was bullet points. Some retard had reprinted the map every page and thought it was innovative. Rave reviews. What about you?”

“Open source art, then a 20 page soliloquoy on socialism and not being hitler, another 20 page academic paper on things you can just read in the DMG 1e, then a picture of Gary Gygax with his eyes cut out, and then a one-page Troika dungeon.”

They shudder. It is almost winter solstice. The No-Artpunkman has not arrived. Perhaps he will not come this year, and Noartpunkmas will not continue. But then…a shooting star passes behind the moon, and from the utter darkness of the intergalactic void, the No-Artpunkman is summoned to initiate the ritual of No-Artpunkmas. His substance is drawn from the very essence of the TRVSR, and from his giant bag of satin, he rains down D20s of orichalchum and adamant on all the assembled multitudes. His voice is clarion call and thunder.

“WHAT BROUGHT YOU TO THIS SACRED PLACE?”

They answer in unison, the words well worn.

“We are normal men that seek to play D&D!”

“AND HOW WILL YOU PLAY THIS D&D?”

“As a game first and foremost. Not as a form of personal self-expression. Not as a group therapy session. As a game and a craft and a social activity that brings us together and elevates us!”

“AND HOW DO WE GET BETTER?”

“We get better by studying those that have come before us, by relentless experimentation, by practice, by reading the fantasy literature in the spirit of the Appendix N and foremost by the sacrement of Actual Play!”

“AND WHO DO WE NOT WANT?”

“We abjure the revisionist, the twitter grifter, the false osr-enthusiast. We abjure the activist, the academic and the bitter non-gamer. And above all we abjure the Artpunkman!”

The No-Artpunkman nods.

“THEN LET NOARTPUNKMAS COMMENCE. THERE WILL BE BUT ONE VICTOR, BUT THE TERRIBLE ORDEAL WILL MAKE YOU STRONGER.”

The pire is lit, bathing the sanctum in sacred fire. They bare their blades, and swords and open hands, and give eachother knowing grins. Young and old, veteran and novice have gathered together. The sacred mystery of No-Artpunkmas allows but a single combatant to survive. Who will it be this time?

So begins No Artpunk 2.











