[No-Artpunk] #15 Ship of Fate

Ship of Fate

Jonathan Becker

AD&D 1e (UA strongly discouraged, of course…)

Lvl 10 – 14

23 pages



And now we come to J.B’s entry. An infinite fount of DnD trivia, a helping hand, an angel in human guise, a tireless crusader in the war against the inappropriate use of divinity in adventure modules, today Mr. Becker strikes a blow for moderation by penning a charming little adventure where you fight two sorcerers that try to blow up the entire multiverse by draining it as a battery on an island in the middle of a multiplanar sea for characters of level 10 and above.



The premise is loosely based on the short story ‘Sailor on the Seas of Fate’ by Michael Moorcock, and proceeds along similar lines. The characters have been chosen by a mysterious captain to save the multiverse from getting drained of energy by a sibling pair of Githzerai sorcerers. Besides the premise, the adventure unfolds quite differently from the moorcock story. It’s…pretty good! Immediate kudos for making a high level adventure that does not suck.



Structurally there is much to love about the adventure. There are 4 hyper-powerful premade characters styled around the suites of playing cards, and each gets to pick 3 companions between level 4-8 to accompany him on the quest. Massive high level party. Roxxx. I think an opportunity was missed to add something like a single line of description to sex up the characters a bit but I suppose the Beckerian addage of ‘if you pay the Artpunkgeld you never get rid of the Artpunk’ can be evoked here. Either way, giving everyone 4 characters right off the bat is a power move. Very good.



The premise is a little…contrived? Premonitions of a ghostly Becker furiously laying waste the comments section be damned, I think the premise needed a bit of narrative lubricant. Two sorcerers are going to blow up the multiverse, why aren’t the gods doing anything? I know that of course the island, being at the very dead centre of the Dunkele Zee, is impervious from entry by the divine, who are too firmly embedded in the multiverse to move into this dead zone, or I can make this up, but whenever the immanent destruction of the multiverse is proposed these matters require a bit of expostulation. The objective is to burn down the building, using a type of enchanted firebrand (needed some spiffy name like The Flame Primordial or something) but unless the sorcerers are killed, they will simply extinguish the fire in the vast, living building. Because of the magic draining nature of the Planar Rift, you cannot regain spells on the island, so the challenge is to beat them in one go. The game is afoot!



We don’t get a rumor table (at this level, ridiculous, though a note on legend lore or commune could have been considered), we do get ample notes on preparation, the type of goods are aboard the Ship of Fate that sails the endless sea, the disposition of its crew, and to top it all, the Captain and his twin brother do have a fairly ample reward of 50.000 gp available for the heroes should they be successfull in saving the multiverse, which seems to be a lucrative affair for once.







This adventure is analogous to reserving a seat at to a gourmet restaurant, you arrive, it is situated in a dilapidated steel foundry, you sit down on a splintery wooden crate, keeping your facemask on to minimize exposure to the asbestos, there is no light or heating, you puzzle over the smeared menu written on the back of a torn coaster, “What the fuck do you faggots want?” asks the sooty cook, clearly drunk, you order the steak (it is the only item on the menu), he flings it onto the rusty garbage can lid you use as a plate, you take a bite and it is an absolutely excellent stake, tender, marinated in some exotic sauce, seeming to all but melt on your tongue. This adventure is structurally solid, like a fucking brick house, but it has problems with presentation. You know just by reading it that it would play probably very well.



Journey to the island. Fuck you, nothing. Island proper, brief description, city in the centre, all ruined, nothing, ONE central building HUGE. HUEG. Good description.



Ruined streets and the foundation stones of monumental buildings are all that remains to show

that this was once a great city; what remains that exist have a noticeable outward lean, as if the center

were smote by a god-hurled hammer. Vines and vegetation cling and cover the blasted walls and

fallen columns, and stunted trees split paving stones as they reach towards the sepia-colored sky. The

only movement comes from insects…winged, jewellike beetles that deliver vicious bites before scattering to the wind. The ruins cast odd shadows beneath the eternal twilight; careful observation reveals they are the shadows of the buildings as they once were, rather than the wreckage that remains.



And this.



Nearly three hundred yards long, more than 200 feet high, its impossible architecture resembles nothing more than a monumental machine mated with multiple giants of colossal stature, warped and melted by some unbearable inferno until their features run and blend with the various parts of the assembled

construction.



Map is overall good. Semi-organic passageways, pits, crumbling passageways that lead into other areas, the occasional transcendent hazard like a bottomless rift radiating Anti-magic radiation, narrow corridors, rooms with slanting floors clouded by ash. Corridors go up and over eachother, properly labyrinthine. Feels kind of nightmarish, not bad, you might actually get some use out of Locate Creature or something. Making several narrow passageways and making them harmless, then having one where you crawl through and you see bugs and filth in the tunnel and anyone just going through it gets blasted by 5d6 Rot Grub attacks deserves applause.



A promise is not followed. The longer it takes for the adventurers to penetrate their defenses, the more prepared the sorcerers will be; speed is vital! There is no mechanism for this 😦 The pressure is high because the characters have limited resources and cannot recover them, it’s do or die. That’s perfect…but then no random encounters (the adventure provides a table in the back in case you want them, but does not recommend it), but also no consequence to extensive dallying. I understand the reasoning for not throwing extra combats in there but something, some consequence for fucking around too long or getting detected would probably have been good. As written, the actual combat with the sorcerers proper is fucking great, ill get to that, but nothing you do will alert them before, which is suprising.



Encounters proper are good, in general. Becker’s favorite high level trick, throwing HUGE waves of monsters at the PCs, is in force, and he does not dissapoint. Have you ever been attacked by 96 Stirges? 36 Constrictor Snakes? 30 Troglodytes? Monster choice is overal solid…occasionally underwhelming for a multiplanar island. Apes, Troglodytes, spectres? Its the heart of the multiverse, I think an opportunity was missed to bust out some more weird monsters. Tiraphegs, Thought Stealers, Intellect Devourers, Spirit Trolls, Shoggoths from Deities & Demigods etc. etc. I get that they are supposed to be the servants of the sorcerer. There’s a whole band that barely sees any use, now you have a perfect setting, anything goes! There are a few solid choices, Ropers, Tentamorts, Needlemen, Flesh Golems. A new creature, the Red Ochre jelly, twice as fast and creating a poisonous gas when it is destroyed, is a surprisingly subtle addition.



For 36 rooms the variation is about right, with interaction on the low side but sufficient. This is no mindless grindfest. There’s a Githyanki anti-paladin with a ring of delusion that thinks its a Paladin and will act like that until it meets a mind flayer, which, conveniently, is also present and fairly friendly, tending to the multiplanar gate and content to not get fucking killed. The gate opens doorways into other worlds, which is interesting, although I suspect it will probably end up getting looted rather then used because of the implied time limit. The idea of a dimensional gateway leading to Barsoom, Venus, Boot Hill land, Gamma World land and the Abyss is interesting but I would have enjoyed more focus on how it is going to be used by the players. If it would have been possible to call creatures through it to maybe help, now that would be a high score. As written it is interesting, and the mind flayer potentially using it and only turning on the PCs if their losses have not been too great is a good addition. There’s a few suprises, not much in the way of complex encounters, but I suspect you have to sort of read between the lines and figure out that this should come organically and not forced upon the players. 3 Ropers is a pretty tough nut to crack, although these can actually be negotiated with, interesting, as is an ambush by 7 shadow demons. You are probably also juggling about 40 different powers at this level range so it might not be neccessary to tart everything up with unique effects or flashing lights. Maybe go for more combined monster groups?



There are a handful of exceptions, and they are very cool. A hallway with 10 mirrors of opposition, meaning the entire party gets fucking swarmed by their evil duplicates. Very awesome. The other big thing is the battle with the two sorcerers, which actually unfolds in a complicated fashion. There is the sister, meditating, hideously transfigured by basking in the glow of the rift, two giant floating orbs (they are 10 HD black puddings that she can unleash with a thought). Then reinforcements for 5 rounds, depending on what you cleared. Then also the brother, nearby, needing to pass a saving throw to awaken from contemplating the dimensional rift, complete with tactics, spells etc. etc. One hell of a smackdown at the end, very satisfying.



Reaching the sorcerers is potentially a bit simple, particularly if someone wants to bust out Find the Path, or even scout the passageways with Wizard Eye. Granted the 96 Stirges might be a problem to anyone trying to enter the sanctum via that route but there are plentiful fireballs available for just such an occasion. Consider adding a note or situation where the Sorcerers are alerted by such an action. Maybe a key/door situation would have been a bit too hackneyed but it feels too…straightforward? Maybe a guardian monster to prevent people from sneaking in invisibly? These aren’t really dealbreakers but they are gripes.



Treasure is minimally adorned (but adorned), meticulously level appropriate gp and countless gemstones, in voluminous amounts. At this point I think fucking around with your fragile pots and pans is probably a bit overkill as it all goes in the bag of holding, a rare ring of three wishes concealed in a dead end location is a nice boon for thorough players. The fact you can use the firebrands as very strong one-off items during a combat shows practical game-play oriented thinking. There are actually no traps or locks in the adventure, although there are plenty of natural hazards. The power of the rift is sufficiently alluring that characters might decide to tap its power, and must surely be destroyed thereby.



It ends on a high note, which is important, always land the ending, and I think structurally it surpasses previous year’s Hell’s Own Temple, although that one has it beat atmospherically. I am convinced this thing A) works and B) woud be fun. Here are my main gripes with what is otherwise a perfectly good adventure in a level range where most people would quickly blunder hopelessly.



1. It can use a bit of sexing up, description and adornment and sensual touches of ne touche pas, although the environment is cool. More of this plzzzz.



Voices echo from walls as parties enter this area (“why do you invade me?” “what have I done to deserve

this?” “do not force me to destroy you!” “turn back now or suffer eternal torment”). The voices echo in

multiple languages (Common, elven, dwarven, etc.).



2. It is a bit straightforward as in, go in the hole, kill the wizards, go out, what you see is what you get. No backtracking, no searching, no further clues. Might be a feature for some.



3. It does not take steps to apply the pressure that it warns the players it is going to apply. Having the sorcerers gradually become aware of the players, forcing them to either make haste or create some sort of distraction, would have been cool. Organization in general is something I would like to see more of, particularly in a high level adventure.



Judging from my recent stint in Dream House of the Nether Prince, this is probably cool as hell to play. Well done Becker, and a serious contender for inclusion in Volume 2.















































