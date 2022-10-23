[No-Artpunk] #0 Tomb of the Twice-Crowned King

Tomb of the Twice-Crowned King

Hawk

OSRIC

Lvl 8 – 10

6 Pages





The die has been cast. The victors have been anointed. And by cruel misfortune of the digital gods, a contestant slipped through, and he never made it onto the final field. Witness now the prowess of great Hawk, author of fabled Gunderholfen and the Forbidden Pits of Zorth, and consider your fate had you faced him in the listings.



6 pages and 31 encounters for a tomb adventure that plows through you like an oil tanker and is going to put those high level gaming skills to the test. Written for levels 8-10 and it damn well acts like it too.



Premise.

When death finally drew near and the forces of law were at the gates, Heimfell the Twice Crowned King

built a great tomb in the hills. He ordered his sorcerers to place a curse upon his family and servants, forcing them into a state of unlife to guard his tomb for eternity. Many treasure seekers have died within his halls and to this day the two-headed king is still lord of his final domain



And it has that sense. Like you are plundering the tomb of a being that is beyond man. The adventure never quite qualifies what he was. Perfect. 1 hook. 1 rumor. That’s all you’ll get, that’s all you’ll need.



If that doesn’t get your PCs to salivate in anticipation while also shitting themselves, you need a different hobby.



Keying is short, punchy, and essential. Very useful.





A tomb-complex with all the trappings, features and hazards that normally entails, yet kindled to a type of intensity you don’t see often. Hawk knows how to do his fucking tombs right. Let’s count the ways: Good entrance set piece. We talked about it before. A stone bridge over a canyon with a rapidly running river below (damage and depth noted, very good) flanked by two giant bronze statues with mauls, beyond a pair of giant obsidean flecked stone doors, wizardlocked and protected by a glyph of warding. Second secret entrance, only found if attention is paid, hard to reach, very good. It’s level 8-10, you are allowed to assume the party will have a knock spell or two lying about. Good use of secret doors that open if you fuck with statues or interact with certain objects, chutes, pits spanned by narrow bridges while hill giant statues throw pots of fire at you, rolling ball traps, a pit of ominous black slime that will turn you into a ghast or wight, with stepping stones bridging it, a statue with gemstone eyes that begins glowing for one round and then fires a destintegration ray every round. The traps are of the grand, archetypal sort.



The problem with most tombs is that they are inherently static and reactive and it is easy for them to grow monotonous. You open the room, you see the scary sarcophagus, you open it, a monster pops out or a trap goes off if you havent checked it before, if its empty you check for double panels or whatever, you find the treasure, you move on. This is enjoyable but static. Hawk builds on this by throwing some wrenches in the mix.



First, those giant stone doors? They reseal in one turn. Second, the giant hallway (excellent ominous foreshadowing here btw) lit by glowing green witchlight and the skeleton of the two-crowned king is something you can reach quite easily. Dare you snatch that crown that is clearly within sight? You get the mother of all set piece combats with animating goblin skeletons and royal fucking guards (all of them mummies, this adventure LOVES cohorts of halbeard wearing mummies in ornate armor), the king starts whailing about him and throwing eye beams and the two statues at the bridge (remember) animate and start smashing the bridge. YEAH. How many did THAT just get?



There’s other interesting features too. The king’s fiance, locked in stasis, who can be freed if an obscene black rock is destroyed (which coincidentally makes everything in the tomb easier to turn, as the tomb exerts a penalty on TU attempts). There’s twin vampires. The roster is all standard undead but the way they are employed is just a bit meaner. What about pit traps filled with continual darkness with ghasts in them? YEAH. Hordes of mummy tomb guard animating if you try to destroy or plunder certain profane relics. The vampires are roaming and will actually stalk you in gaseous form and attack at inopportune moments like total assholes.



There’s a steady dripfeed of treasure with a giant stonking vault at the end. I was going to say something about how little of the treasure is hidden but this is actually false. The adventure will pull little tricks on you like opening a crypt and then there is a maggot ridden corpse inside, but below it will be some treasure. Or you will find a hidden compartment in one area if you press the right mural, stuff like that. Amounts are appropriately gigantic for an adventure of this calibre, but good fucking luck getting in and more importantly, out. Given the high level of the adventure, there are probably some cheese-attempts with Passwall, Teleport, Clairvoyance that sort of thing, and more power to you if this is true, because this thing does not pull any punches.



There’s little things that are easy to fuck up that Hawk did very well, like paying attention to the TU tables. By OSRIC rules, at levels 8-10, a cleric is going to be able to reliably turn MOST of the enemies in the tomb, but Spectres, Mummies and Vampires still have a chance to resist, and the -2 penalty imposed by the Black Rock actually makes them quite formidable. Little notes on the Hill Giant Skeletons and Heimfell the Twice Crowned on how they are turned. Its something that comes naturally if you play often and think about your adventure in terms of how it should be played. And great job on the atmosphere too. The content is good, but its easy to forget the little touches that make the adventure that much sharper.



Skull sitting on bed of platinum pieces (800), animates and begins laughing, intoning ‘Ha, ha

ha, haaaa! Your doom is at hand, your doom is at hand’. Repeats line louder and louder, check

for wandering monster each round. Skull is AC 7, 3 HP. Destroying it causes it to explode:

2D8 damage, 5′ radius



If this would have been included in the original batch it would have made Top 4. As is, I will be honored to include it as an extra bonus entry, brininging the total number of adventures in NAP II up to 11, a fitting number for the quality and bravery of its constituency. Great job.



This marks the true ending of NoArtpunkmas. Unless there are further objections?