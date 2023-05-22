[Hype] Announcing No Artpunk III

Let us herald in the third installment of the endeavor to revitalize the hobby by considering a statement by the well-known Bryce Lynch of Tenfootpole, the Hunter S. Thompson-like champion of the OSR orthodoxy, the most charitable, most artpunk friendly review blog imaginable, dedicated to usability, layout and short, evocative description.



One of the many terrible consequences of Artpunk D&D, and this is besides the influx of disgusting perverts, the unwelcome introduction of factional infighting based on political as opposed to gaming preference and the dilution of the meaning of the term ‘OSR’ to the point where it has become meaningless has been the near extinction of whole swathes of gaming from public perception. Everything is now adventures for levels 1-3, 1-8 if we are generous. Anything that requires genuine engagement with the game, which requires study, contemplation, long-term investment and experimentation instead of a neurotic outpouring of the deranged fancies of the mentally infirm is either dead, exiled or on the endangered species list.



Who gives a SHIT? you ask.



Well I do and so should you. Why? Is it because the game of oldschool D&D and the community and culture that grew around it originally, before it became such a disgusting display, is worth preserving? Yes. Is it out of sheer indignation, a righteous scorn at the mind-vomit plastered all over the online boutiques and thoughtlessly smeared with the label ‘OSR’ in letters of reeking excrement? Absolutely. But there is a greater reason.



How about, because it is fun? Perhaps it is far more rewarding to immerse yourself into a rich, multi-layered, absorbing game, refined through more then a decade of play, then to fiddle around with yet another rules lite for a session or two before casting it aside in favor of the latest thing? Perhaps we would like to have more then 2 hit points and trundle around in yet another level 1 dungeon for a change.



A while ago, I participated in an adventure called Dreams of the Nether Prince by the inimitable Anthony Huso. I don’t have a review yet, but here is a pretty good one. For the last half year, I have been running and reading high level adventures. It is an absolute joy, an engaging challenge to player and GM alike, and no session is ever the same. High level adventuring existed for a short while during AD&D’s original run, with the ideal level range somewhere between 8-12, and some good adventures rising even above that. There was a short stretch at the tail end of second edition when the topic received a second renaissance under Bruce Cordell & Monte Cook. With the exception of Anthony Huso, there are virtually no published adventures in the OSR that try to grapple with the concept with any degree of seriousness.



With this NAP, we are going to change that.



But Prince I don’t know how to play High level D&D!



That’s the challenge. You are going to have to learn on the fly. You are going to have to scramble for something, experiment, get a feel for what High level play actually looks like. Unlike a level 1 dungeon, you cannot ‘fake’ high level D&D. You will need to gain first- or secondhand experience of what that type of gaming actually looks like.



To all you Grognards: Let age empower you. Prove that you are more then fossils and relics, remnants of a bygone age, no longer worth remembering. Use all your experience.



To all you Newcomers and Zoomers: Let the raw strength of youth empower you. You have quick, agile minds, time and energy aplenty, the power of search engines and fresh eyes.



To all you Artpunkmen, who are not too cowardly, pathetic and morbidly obese to seethe on the sidelines this time: Prove that my words are empty. The last two contests saw only a single one of your kind elevated to the Anointed, a man, nay, a legend made manifest, who successfully wedded the power of Artpunk to the power of core D&D and became the stronger for it. You call yourselves the masters of design? Then Design. Personally I expect every last one of you to collapse from despair before you even put a single word to writing, and do everything in your power to avoid competition.

And to all you who call themselves TRVSR, who have walked the path of NAP before: Now is your time. Prove that our way is the leyline of history, and sweep all before you. With cunning, with daring, without mercy. GO.



As always, there are rules:

– You may use only systems and supplements from this list. Do not deviate from these. We had a great entry last competition, but it was for the wrong system so it was disqualified.

– Your challenge is an adventure for levels 7 or above. The spirit of the competition is high level D&D, you are encouraged to go the extra-mile and go for level 9 or higher. Whether you make this a hex-crawl, dungeon or something altogether different is up to you. The minimum size is 20 keyed entries, unless your adventure format is so different that this does not apply (good luck).

– Because of the greater challenge, previous year’s restrictions have been loosened. You can add up to 10 items & monsters of your own creation. That is a combined total. Will this aid, or hinder you? We shall see.

– Your adventure must be for actual play. No matter how good your ideas, you will be judged on your ability to turn those ideas into gameable content and integrate it into the extant framework of D&D.

– The format MUST be in PDF. It is not difficult to convert a worddoc to a PDF. It is vastly preferred that you use portrait and not landscape.

– Although it is in the spirit of the competition that you write a new adventure, I will generously allow people to submit existing work that has already been published, provided that it A) abides by the contest stipulations and B) is no older then 1 year. This shall include modifications of previously published works. This is a privilege, not a right, and may be revoked at any time for no reason then my whim.

– Submissions may be sent to princeofnothingblogs@yahoo.com. If a received submission is not confirmed within a week I have likely missed it or it got eaten by my spam folder. If this happens, leave a message in the comments and I will get back to you within a day or so.

– Submission deadline is November 30th.

– UPDATE RULE: For the love of Gygax include premade characters with your adventure. Ideally the ones you playtest with.



The top 8 (or more, depending on how many entries I receive) will be collected in a volume entitled No Artpunk Vol. 3, and published on itch.io for PWYW, with the proceeds going to the Stop Aids Now non-profit organization, which has since merged with another charity to become Het Aidsfonds, with similar goals. That reminds me, I should make Vol II free and donate the proceeds to the previous charity.



So what can I win this time Prince?



YOU WOULD HAVE SPOILS? THE DREGS AND SLIME OF THE EARTH? THE TRINKETS OF YAL-DABOATH? WHAT OF GLORY? WHAT OF ENLIGHTENMENT?



Ahem…



Professor Doctor Primarch D.M. Ritzlin, of the grand DMR Books, has graciously donated two of his exceptional volumes as prizes for the Victor and Runner up.



The Winner shall have THIS.







The Runner Up Shall Have THIS.





Please note that this is a book cover, I do not own a lion-man, nor a bare-chested redheaded woman clutching a giant two-handed sword, but if I did I would certainly award them to a worthy competitor

Am I not generous?



Oh…



One more thing.



You will not only be competing against your fellow men.



Over the course of my last holiday, I was bereft of books on my sojourn to canada.



I did have an empty notebook.



I have over a hundred keyed entries in my adventure Slyth Hive for AD&D 1e, which, barring playtesting, will end up somewhere between levels 12 & 15 at the lowest.



Can you defeat not just all of Artpunk, but the Creator of NAP himself?



We shall see.



So begins NO ARTPUNK III.



















